DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN SRI - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN SRI - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (CP9U) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN SRI - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jan-2022 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN SRI - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 06/01/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 691.7163
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25100
CODE: CP9U
ISIN: LU1602145036 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CP9U Sequence No.: 135272 EQS News ID: 1266110 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
