The second phase of the Green Energy Corridor (GEC) scheme for the Intra-State Transmission System will facilitate grid integration and power evacuation of approximately 20 GW of renewable energy power projects in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.From pv magazine India The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Green Energy Corridor (GEC) Phase-II scheme for the Intra-State Transmission System (InSTS). The scheme is intended to add approximately 10,750 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission ...

