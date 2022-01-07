

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation accelerated in December, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 12.2 percent year-on-year in December, following an 8.8 percent growth in November.



Prices for petrol increased 25.5 percent and diesel prices rose 29.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 3.1 percent in December, following a 1.8 percent rise in the previous month.



In 2021, consumer prices rose 4.6 percent, after a 0.4 percent decline in 2020.



'The biggest impact on the consumer price index in 2021 came from housing- and transport-related price increases, which together accounted for more than two thirds of the total increase,' Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.







