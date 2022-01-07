Recent research from Thailand has shown that solar-plus-storage on floating platforms could be the cheapest option to power energy-intensive aeration systems in aquaculture projects. The battery accounts for around 54% of the capital costs, which is why system sizing would be key for economic viability.Chaowanan Jamroen, a scientist at King Mongkut's University of Technology North Bangkok in Thailand, has suggested the use of floating PV coupled with storage to power energy-intensive aeration systems used in aquaculture projects. In "Optimal techno-economic sizing of a standalone floating photovoltaic/battery ...

