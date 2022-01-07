Anzeige
07.01.2022
chinadaily.com.cn: Colorful culture eases stress

BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn on traditional Bouyei culture in Guiyang

How would you like to have a cup of rice wine after a fancy dinner, do some batik and enjoy a herb bath in a hot spring? Follow Canadian vlogger Kirk to see how traditional Bouyei culture is surviving and thriving in Guiyang, capital of SW China'sGuizhou province.

Watch the video to learn more: https://youtu.be/I5gjoNfTTDc

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5gjoNfTTDc

