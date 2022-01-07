Anzeige
07.01.2022 | 12:58
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jan-2022 / 11:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: A00100146726

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP, on 31 December 2021 were as follows: 

NAV per Share, cum income: 198.13p 
NAV per Share, ex income:  197.70p

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

7 January 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0002631041 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NSI 
Sequence No.:  135319 
EQS News ID:  1266183 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1266183&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2022 06:26 ET (11:26 GMT)

