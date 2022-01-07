

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (FB) picture-based platform, Instagram is trying to introduce a couple of new feed options that has long been in the making. IG head Adam Mosseri shared a video earlier this week showing how the UI of the platform will look like in near future.



According to the video, the users will get to choose from three different viewing options that will be tailored for individuals. The 'Home' mode will retain the present algorithm of the platform and show the users content according to what the platform will think interest the users. There will be the 'Favourite' mode, where the users will get to see the content from the user chosen accounts. The third option will be 'Following', which will showcase content in a chronological order.



Last year in December, Mosseri had told the Senate that his team was already working on the 'favouries'option. Instagram's algorithm of prioritizing its own choice of content over the user's choice.



The app will use its abilities to decide which content a particular user would like and prioritize that over the pages and accounts they follow.



Mosseri said in the caption of the video, 'Testing Feed Changes. We're starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order): - Home - Favorites - Following We hope to launch these soon. More to come.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

META PLATFORMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de