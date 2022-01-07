

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada (OSFI) have approved TD's normal course issuer bid.



TD noted that it intends to launch a new normal course issuer bid to repurchase for cancellation up to 50 million of its common shares. The new normal course issuer bid will commence on January 11, 2022 and end on January 10, 2023.



The maximum number of shares that may be repurchased for cancellation under the bid represents about 2.7% of the 1.82 million common shares issued and outstanding as at December 31, 2021.







