

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit widened in November, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Friday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 410 million in November from EUR 241 million in the same month last year.



In October, the trade deficit was EUR 585 million.



Exports rose 30.9 percent year-on-year in November and imports grew 32.7 percent.



Shipments to the EU countries grew 33.7 percent in November and imports from those countries rose 24.9 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU increased 27.2 percent and imports from those countries rose 44.3 percent.







