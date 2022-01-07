

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production grew at a softer pace in November, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



Industrial production increased 2.3 percent year-on-year in November, after a 6.9 percent growth in October.



Manufacturing output rose 0.4 percent annually in November, after a 1.9 percent increase in October.



Production in electricity, gas and steam increased 8.0 percent, while mining and quarrying output fell 19.6 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, production of intermediate goods increased 0.5 percent yearly in November. Production of consumer goods grew 3.3 percent and energy goods rose 0.8 percent.



Meanwhile, production in capital goods fell 1.4 percent.



Durable consumer goods production increased 6.1 percent and production of non-durable goods rose 2.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production declined 3.0 percent in November, following a 5.3 percent fall in the preceding month.







