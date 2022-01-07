Researchers in the UK have developed a novel controllable unidirectional ice-templating strategy to fabricate new carbon electrode materials which can boost the performances of sodium and potassium-ion batteries.Sodium-ion and potassium-ion batteries are prospective lithium-free alternatives for large-scale energy storage systems based on abundant, more environmentally friendly resources. However, unsatisfactory rate and cycling performance due to the larger sizes of sodium and potassium ions and their ability to move through the porous carbon-based anodes has held back the application of these ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...