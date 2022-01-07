

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's exports rose less than expected in December, figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Friday.



Exports gained 23.4 percent year-on-year in December, after a 30.2 percent growth in November. Economists had forecast shipments to grow 26.7 percent.



Exports of parts of electronic product, information, communication and audio-video products, base metals and articles of base metal, plastics & rubber and articles thereof, machinery increased in December.



Imports rose 28.1 percent annually in December, after a 33.8 percent gain in the previous month. The pace of growth in imports slowed for fourth month in a row. Economists had expected a 30.6 percent increase.



The trade surplus totaled $5.767 billion in December. Economists had expected a surplus of $5.900 billion.







