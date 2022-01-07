

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's trade balance swung to a deficit in November, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 23.1 million in November versus a surplus of EUR 229.0 million in the same month last year. In October, the trade surplus was EUR 363.1 million.



Economists had forecast a surplus of EUR 78.5 million.



Exports gained 10.5 percent annually in November and imports increased 14.2 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was EUR 98.7 million in November.



For the January to November period, exports and imports rose by 16.0 percent and 18.7 percent, respectively. Trade surplus was EUR 2.0 billion.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de