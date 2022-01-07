Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 31 December 2021, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.87% Residential Secure Income 0.75% RIT Capital Partners 0.32% Pershing Square Holdings 0.28% BBGI Global Infrastructure 0.12% Pantheon Infrastructure 0.07% UIL Zero Div Pref 2022 0.04% UIL Zero Div Pref 2024 0.02% Total 2.47%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 31 December 2021, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024 4.42% iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened UCITS ETF 4.16% Vonovia 2.25% Grainger 2.14% iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF 1.99% Secure Income REIT 1.94% North Atlantic Smaller Companies 1.76% US Treasury 0.375% Index-Linked 2044 1.60% Sweden 0.25% Index-Linked 2022 1.47% Japan Treasury Index-Linked 0.1% 2029 1.40% Total 23.13%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

