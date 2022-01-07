

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., on Friday, announced a license and collaboration deal to clinically develop, commercialize, and distribute Evkeeza in countries outside of the U.S.



Evkeeza, discovered and developed by Regeneron, is approved in the U.S. and Europe as an adjunct to diet and other low-density lipoprotein-cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering therapies for the treatment of adult and adolescent patients aged 12 years and older with homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia.



According to the agreement signed, Ultragenyx will receive the rights to develop, commercialize, and distribute Evkeeza in countries outside of the U.S.



In turn, Regeneron will receive $30 million as an upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $63 million in additional potential regulatory and sales milestones from Ultragenyx.



Ultragenyx will also share certain costs for global trials led by Regeneron and also have the right to continue to clinically develop Evkeeza in countries outside of the U.S. for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), and other potential indications.



Regeneron will continue to solely commercialize Evkeeza in the U.S.







