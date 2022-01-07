

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada will release Canada jobs data for December at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the loonie showed mixed trading against its major counterparts. While it retreated against the greenback, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The loonie was worth 1.4371 against the euro, 0.9095 against the aussie, 1.2716 against the greenback and 91.09 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.







