

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. jobs data for December has been released at 8:30 am ET Friday. The greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts after the data. While it fell against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was trading at 115.92 against the yen, 1.1299 against the euro, 1.3536 against the pound and 0.9227 against the franc around 8:31 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de