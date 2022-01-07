Coway Co., Ltd.: CES 2022: Coway Brings More Smart Home Products to Northern Europe

Following a successful showcase at CES 2022, Coway now aims to introduce the Northern European market to smart home products for healthier living

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company," has been showcasing its latest home health appliance innovations at CES 2022 this week. The company's mattresses, water purifiers, air purifiers and bidets were considered some of the event's must-see innovations.

"Our mission has always been to make people's lives better and healthier, and we're excited to showcase our latest innovations and designs at CES 2022 and online," said Rodney Ryu, the Managing Director of Coway Europe B.V. "Creating healthy home environments is now more vital than ever before, and better air, water and sleep can be transformative. We hope our smart home products empower users to live healthier."

Coway's Powerful Air Purity Solutions Reach Northern Europe

Since first entering the market in 2010, Coway has held a prevalent position in Northern Europe's air purification sector. The premium 'Airmega' line has been a hit in Scandinavian households, praised for outstanding air filtration capacity and user-friendly functionality. The CES-exhibited, award-winning AP-1220B[1] and AP-1019C[2] are now available in the region.

What makes Coway air purifiers stand out is the latest HyperCaptive air filtration system. All Coway Airmega air purifiers are powered by this technology, which features a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and Green HEPA Filter. The HyperCaptive Air Filtration system removes particles of nano-particles down to 0.01 micrometre, including allergen, bacteria, dander, dust, gas, mould and viruses, in the air to banish indoor air pollution. The system has proven effective by independent research laboratories in Korea, Japan, and the USA.

After capturing the hearts of the Scandinavians with AP-1220B and AP-1019C, Coway looks to introduce the beautifully designed yet powerful air purifier AP-1720.

[1] AP-1220B with the revolutionary MegaJet technology won international design awards and ranked 1st at the prestigious Swedish product-testing lab Testfakta. [2] AP-1019C, built for easy filter maintenance and cleaning, received excellence in design at three international awards - iF Design Award, Good Design Award and IDEA Award.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivalled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan and Europe, based on the business success in Korea.

