Freitag, 07.01.2022
Heilung? Kurschance vor dem Wochenende: Aufsehenerregender Forschungsdurchbruch!?
WKN: A3C8D9 ISIN: CA83336J2083 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
07.01.22
15:30 Uhr
6,000 US-Dollar
+0,050
+0,84 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
07.01.2022 | 15:32
Snow Lake Resources Ltd. Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

MANITOBA, MB / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Lithium Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) ("Snow Lake" or the "Company"), which is committed to operating a fully renewable and sustainable lithium mine that can deliver a completely traceable, carbon neutral and zero harm product to the electric vehicle and battery market in North America, today announced that an interview with CEO Phillip Gross will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years' experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today. "The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

To view the interview segment, please visit:

https://youtu.be/wI77DeGXnvk

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake Lithium is committed to operating a fully renewable and sustainable lithium mine that can deliver a completely traceable, carbon neutral and zero harm product to the electric vehicle and battery markets. We aspire to not only set the standard for responsible lithium battery mining, but we intend to be the first lithium producer in the world to achieve Certified B Corporation status in the process.

Our wholly owned Thompson Brothers Lithium Project covers a 21,703-acre site that has only been 3% explored and contains an 11.1 million metric tonnes indicated and inferred resource at 1% Li2O.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Snow Lake Resources Ltd.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the expected use of proceeds and expected closing. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to our public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings and reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Snow Lake Resources Ltd. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact: mailto:IR@snowlakelithium.com

www.SnowLakeLithium.com

twitter: @SnowLakeLithium

SOURCE: Snow Lake Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681370/Snow-Lake-Resources-Ltd-Interview-to-Air-on-Bloomberg-US-on-the-RedChip-Money-ReportR

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
