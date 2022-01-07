Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Heilung? Kurschance vor dem Wochenende: Aufsehenerregender Forschungsdurchbruch!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
Tradegate
07.01.22
16:45 Uhr
10,962 Euro
-0,138
-1,24 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,92410,95016:55
10,92410,94816:55
GlobeNewswire
07.01.2022 | 16:29
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 2022-01-07 WARRANTS (Record Id 191545)

LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 247 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp
with effect from 2022-01-10. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment
of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants) 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1036185
NORDEA BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.