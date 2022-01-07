Anzeige
Freitag, 07.01.2022
Heilung? Kurschance vor dem Wochenende: Aufsehenerregender Forschungsdurchbruch!?
WKN: 934515 ISIN: FR0004007813 
Frankfurt
07.01.22
17:20 Uhr
37,700 Euro
-0,100
-0,26 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
07.01.2022 | 16:43
Kaufman & Broad SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Kaufman & Broad SA: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD SA

Kaufman & Broad SA: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 07-Jan-2022 / 16:10 CET/CEST

Press release

Paris, Janvier 7th, 2022

Half-year liquidity contract statement for kaufman & broad SA

In accordance with the liquidity contract signed by Kaufman & Broad SA with the bank Rothschild Martin Maurel on December 31st, 2021, the liquidity account held the following assets:

-- Securities: 4 000

-- Cash: EUR1,518,953.00

Reminding liquidity contract on June 30th, 2021, the liquidity account held the following assets:

-- Securities: 0

-- Cash: EUR1,522,709.00

This press release is available on the www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts 

Press Relations 
            DGM Conseil 
Chief Financial Officer Thomas Roborel de Climens - +33 6 14 50 15 84 
Bruno Coche       thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr 
01 41 43 44 73 
Infos-invest@ketb.com 
            Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti 
            +33 (0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

This press release is prepared in accordance with Articles 212-4, 5° and 212-5, 6° of the General Regulation of the AMF and the Article 19 of AMF Official Line DOC-2016-14.

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Half-year Liquidity contract december 31th 2021

1266311 07-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2022 10:10 ET (15:10 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
