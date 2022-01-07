Anzeige
07.01.2022
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Laxxon Medical Corporation announced today that management will conduct one-on-one meetings at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, which will be held virtually from Jan 10-14, 2022.

About Laxxon Medical Corporation

Laxxon Medical holds the exclusive worldwide rights to the patented use and application of 3D screen printing technology for the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical dosage forms.

?With Laxxon Medical's innovative SPID®-Technology (Screen Printing Innovational Drug Technology), it is possible for the first time to develop oral, transdermal and implantable dosage forms through geometric shaping and heterogeneous distribution of active ingredients within the printed units yielding dosage forms with tailored release of active ingredients.

To learn more about Laxxon Medical's disruptive 3D screen printing technology, visit www.laxxonmedical.com.

Contact:

Frances Hoggard, Public Relations Manager
f.hoggard@laxxon-medical.com

SOURCE: Laxxon Medical Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681426/Laxxon-Medical-to-Participate-in-the-24th-Annual-Needham-Virtual-Growth-Conference

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
