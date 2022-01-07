HYDROGENE DE FRANCE: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Bordeaux, January 7, 2022 - Under the liquidity contract entered into between Hydrogène de France (« HDF Energy ») and ODDO BHF SCA, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:

5,742 shares

€ 116,331.84



Over the period from 23/07/2021 to 31/12/2021 the following were executed:

Buy side 766 Transactions 35,538 shares € 1,045,461.85 Sell side 812 Transactions 29,796 shares € 861,793.80



As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

€ 300,000

ABOUT HYDROGÈNE DE FRANCE (HDF ENERGY)

HDF Energy is a global pioneer in hydrogen energy. HDF Energy develops high-capacity Hydrogen-Power plants and is active, through dedicated project companies, in their operation. These plants will provide continuous or on-demand electricity from renewable energy sources (wind or solar), combined with high power fuel cells supplied by HDF Energy.

HDF Energy develops two types of Hydrogen-Power plants:

Renewstable ® (POWER TO POWER): Multi-megawatt power plants, producing stable electricity 24h/day, composed of an intermittent renewable source and on-site hydrogen energy storage.

Multi-megawatt power plants, producing stable electricity 24h/day, composed of an intermittent renewable source and on-site hydrogen energy storage. HyPower® (GAS TO POWER): Multi-megawatt power plants producing electricity on demand from green hydrogen from gas transportation networks.

HDF Energy has integrated key fuel-cell know-how under a memorandum of understanding with Ballard (seven-year exclusive licence agreement) and has developed the world's first mass production plant for high-power fuel cells for energy, which will be commissioned in France (Bordeaux Metropole) in 2023. Through this activity, HDF Energy will also serve the maritime and data centre markets.

HDF Energy has positioned itself as a powerful accelerator of the energy transition by offering non-intermittent, grid-friendly and on-demand renewable power.

HDF shares have been listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris compartment B since 24 June 2021.



Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations Olivier LAMBERT

+ 33 (0)1 53 67 36 33

hdf-energy@actus.fr Serena BONI

+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr

Buy Side Sell Side Date Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 766 35,538 1,045,461.85 812 29,796 861,793.80 23/07/2021 1 10 304.50 - 0 - 26/07/2021 4 100 3,110.00 - 0 - 27/07/2021 4 110 3,389.50 - 0 - 28/07/2021 4 100 3,062.50 - 0 - 29/07/2021 3 100 3,080.00 - 0 - 02/08/2021 7 400 12,470.00 - 0 - 03/08/2021 6 553 16,883.55 - 0 - 04/08/2021 9 323 9,899.55 - 0 - 05/08/2021 8 255 7,814.70 - 0 - 06/08/2021 0 - - 9 200 6,250.00 09/08/2021 7 345 10,759.50 - 0 - 10/08/2021 2 150 4,702.50 - 0 - 11/08/2021 7 201 6,271.20 3 100 3,130.00 12/08/2021 0 - - 3 100 3,135.00 13/08/2021 11 401 12,571.40 1 1 31.40 16/08/2021 9 400 12,490.00 - 0 - 17/08/2021 12 468 14,451.00 5 300 9,355.00 18/08/2021 4 200 6,160.00 2 200 6,190.00 19/08/2021 6 400 12,300.00 4 349 10,833.90 20/08/2021 10 292 9,023.60 1 1 31.00 23/08/2021 3 155 4,781.75 - 0 - 24/08/2021 7 400 12,370.00 3 4 124.00 25/08/2021 1 200 6,180.00 6 400 12,440.00 26/08/2021 7 200 6,220.00 - 0 - 27/08/2021 3 150 4,672.50 6 400 12,500.00 30/08/2021 12 375 11,707.50 2 200 6,275.00 31/08/2021 10 400 12,500.00 2 100 3,145.00 01/09/2021 18 800 24,828.50 5 150 4,687.50 02/09/2021 6 200 6,215.00 7 550 17,250.00 03/09/2021 12 489 15,297.90 - 0 - 06/09/2021 12 502 15,712.40 7 420 13,278.75 07/09/2021 8 200 6,220.00 2 102 3,192.60 08/09/2021 4 71 2,201.00 1 3 93.60 09/09/2021 15 400 12,397.40 4 200 6,220.00 10/09/2021 8 213 6,611.90 3 72 2,239.20 13/09/2021 9 255 7,884.50 1 200 6,200.00 14/09/2021 13 727 22,293.50 7 238 7,394.80 15/09/2021 7 600 18,097.50 4 51 1,558.05 16/09/2021 7 200 5,917.35 9 422 12,499.00 17/09/2021 17 601 17,514.50 3 101 2,984.55 20/09/2021 8 400 11,405.00 - 0 - 21/09/2021 9 550 15,387.50 - 0 - 22/09/2021 0 - - 18 1460 41,335.10 23/09/2021 9 597 17,201.85 3 39 1,140.75 24/09/2021 3 117 3,372.90 10 312 9,092.25 27/09/2021 2 49 1,416.10 12 528 15,404.00 28/09/2021 13 777 22,441.05 1 54 1,579.50 29/09/2021 1 23 658.95 4 6 173.40 30/09/2021 0 - - 9 510 14,833.70 01/10/2021 0 - - 12 509 14,712.90 04/10/2021 11 500 14,355.00 16 275 7,933.75 05/10/2021 1 1 28.80 18 685 19,733.50 06/10/2021 3 200 5,740.00 13 1000 28,880.00 07/10/2021 2 15 429.10 5 200 5,760.00 08/10/2021 5 158 4,541.90 9 254 7,340.60 11/10/2021 2 8 230.40 20 300 8,692.50 12/10/2021 0 - - 16 700 20,520.00 13/10/2021 5 338 10,163.80 2 200 6,140.00 14/10/2021 10 700 21,180.00 1 40 1,228.00 15/10/2021 20 729 21,920.80 - 0 - 18/10/2021 10 200 6,020.00 12 299 9,074.55 19/10/2021 16 387 11,697.40 - 0 - 20/10/2021 4 586 17,558.00 2 13 393.90 21/10/2021 0 - - 8 400 12,050.00 22/10/2021 23 800 24,070.00 1 48 1,444.80 25/10/2021 4 101 3,030.05 8 116 3,485.80 26/10/2021 9 300 8,980.00 8 200 6,010.00 27/10/2021 5 320 9,542.50 8 230 6,872.00 28/10/2021 4 190 5,624.00 20 302 8,994.70 29/10/2021 2 149 4,396.50 37 972 28,961.40 01/11/2021 0 - - 20 497 14,805.15 02/11/2021 7 400 11,930.00 4 200 6,000.00 03/11/2021 7 400 11,950.00 10 1000 30,235.00 04/11/2021 5 200 6,097.65 5 150 4,590.00 05/11/2021 12 647 19,668.80 5 200 6,140.00 08/11/2021 21 800 24,100.00 - 0 - 09/11/2021 6 318 9,499.80 3 45 1,350.00 10/11/2021 8 601 17,819.35 7 255 7,624.50 11/11/2021 4 198 5,811.30 13 469 13,823.90 12/11/2021 6 301 8,804.45 9 280 8,298.90 15/11/2021 7 100 2,940.00 11 273 8,068.15 16/11/2021 3 212 6,254.00 16 287 8,518.25 17/11/2021 0 - - 34 1000 30,050.00 18/11/2021 5 400 12,060.00 2 58 1,760.30 19/11/2021 12 808 24,106.40 3 400 12,110.00 22/11/2021 8 729 21,383.90 9 200 5,920.00 23/11/2021 5 201 5,869.40 9 600 17,710.00 24/11/2021 8 600 17,630.00 18 433 12,791.75 25/11/2021 2 132 3,913.80 13 223 6,645.40 26/11/2021 16 694 20,209.40 - 0 - 29/11/2021 15 650 18,525.00 - 0 - 30/11/2021 7 400 11,270.00 6 411 11,654.05 01/12/2021 2 200 5,600.00 14 212 5,952.80 02/12/2021 2 201 5,597.90 16 501 14,028.00 03/12/2021 6 800 22,035.00 3 78 2,184.05 06/12/2021 15 600 16,155.00 - 0 - 07/12/2021 5 200 5,300.00 2 288 7,761.60 08/12/2021 0 - - 16 700 18,630.00 09/12/2021 1 27 715.50 6 104 2,781.80 10/12/2021 3 101 2,686.70 21 697 18,649.90 13/12/2021 4 300 8,075.00 14 572 15,644.20 14/12/2021 5 271 7,178.35 9 500 13,405.00 15/12/2021 6 300 7,867.50 15 253 6,679.35 16/12/2021 6 150 3,960.00 9 258 6,845.70 17/12/2021 2 300 7,912.50 6 93 2,469.15 20/12/2021 23 1 000 25,872.50 - 0 - 21/12/2021 4 200 5,112.80 19 750 19,232.60 22/12/2021 3 101 2,555.30 7 224 5,768.00 23/12/2021 1 1 25.75 5 205 5,278.75 24/12/2021 1 1 25.60 19 417 10,724.50 27/12/2021 0 - - 20 950 24,835.00 28/12/2021 6 400 10,586.00 17 600 15,990.00 29/12/2021 7 303 7,998.90 17 721 19,287.00 30/12/2021 18 850 22,665.00 7 176 4,725.60 31/12/2021 8 300 7,935.00 - 0 -

