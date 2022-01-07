Anzeige
HYDROGENE DE FRANCE: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Bordeaux, January 7, 2022 - Under the liquidity contract entered into between Hydrogène de France (« HDF Energy ») and ODDO BHF SCA, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:

  • 5,742 shares
  • € 116,331.84


Over the period from 23/07/2021 to 31/12/2021 the following were executed:

Buy side766 Transactions35,538 shares € 1,045,461.85
Sell side812 Transactions29,796 shares € 861,793.80


As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

  • 0 shares
  • € 300,000

ABOUT HYDROGÈNE DE FRANCE (HDF ENERGY)

HDF Energy is a global pioneer in hydrogen energy. HDF Energy develops high-capacity Hydrogen-Power plants and is active, through dedicated project companies, in their operation. These plants will provide continuous or on-demand electricity from renewable energy sources (wind or solar), combined with high power fuel cells supplied by HDF Energy.

HDF Energy develops two types of Hydrogen-Power plants:

  • Renewstable® (POWER TO POWER): Multi-megawatt power plants, producing stable electricity 24h/day, composed of an intermittent renewable source and on-site hydrogen energy storage.
  • HyPower® (GAS TO POWER): Multi-megawatt power plants producing electricity on demand from green hydrogen from gas transportation networks.

HDF Energy has integrated key fuel-cell know-how under a memorandum of understanding with Ballard (seven-year exclusive licence agreement) and has developed the world's first mass production plant for high-power fuel cells for energy, which will be commissioned in France (Bordeaux Metropole) in 2023. Through this activity, HDF Energy will also serve the maritime and data centre markets.

HDF Energy has positioned itself as a powerful accelerator of the energy transition by offering non-intermittent, grid-friendly and on-demand renewable power.

HDF shares have been listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris compartment B since 24 June 2021.


Contacts

Investor RelationsPress Relations
Olivier LAMBERT
+ 33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
hdf-energy@actus.fr		Serena BONI
+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92
sboni@actus.fr
Buy Side Sell Side
DateNumber of
executions		Number of
shares		Traded volume in EUR Number of
executions		Number of
shares		Traded volume in EUR
Total76635,5381,045,461.85 81229,796861,793.80
23/07/2021110304.50 -0-
26/07/202141003,110.00 -0-
27/07/202141103,389.50 -0-
28/07/202141003,062.50 -0-
29/07/202131003,080.00 -0-
02/08/2021740012,470.00 -0-
03/08/2021655316,883.55 -0-
04/08/202193239,899.55 -0-
05/08/202182557,814.70 -0-
06/08/20210-- 92006,250.00
09/08/2021734510,759.50 -0-
10/08/202121504,702.50 -0-
11/08/202172016,271.20 31003,130.00
12/08/20210-- 31003,135.00
13/08/20211140112,571.40 1131.40
16/08/2021940012,490.00 -0-
17/08/20211246814,451.00 53009,355.00
18/08/202142006,160.00 22006,190.00
19/08/2021640012,300.00 434910,833.90
20/08/2021102929,023.60 1131.00
23/08/202131554,781.75 -0-
24/08/2021740012,370.00 34124.00
25/08/202112006,180.00 640012,440.00
26/08/202172006,220.00 -0-
27/08/202131504,672.50 640012,500.00
30/08/20211237511,707.50 22006,275.00
31/08/20211040012,500.00 21003,145.00
01/09/20211880024,828.50 51504,687.50
02/09/202162006,215.00 755017,250.00
03/09/20211248915,297.90 -0-
06/09/20211250215,712.40 742013,278.75
07/09/202182006,220.00 21023,192.60
08/09/20214712,201.00 1393.60
09/09/20211540012,397.40 42006,220.00
10/09/202182136,611.90 3722,239.20
13/09/202192557,884.50 12006,200.00
14/09/20211372722,293.50 72387,394.80
15/09/2021760018,097.50 4511,558.05
16/09/202172005,917.35 942212,499.00
17/09/20211760117,514.50 31012,984.55
20/09/2021840011,405.00 -0-
21/09/2021955015,387.50 -0-
22/09/20210-- 18146041,335.10
23/09/2021959717,201.85 3391,140.75
24/09/202131173,372.90 103129,092.25
27/09/20212491,416.10 1252815,404.00
28/09/20211377722,441.05 1541,579.50
29/09/2021123658.95 46173.40
30/09/20210-- 951014,833.70
01/10/20210-- 1250914,712.90
04/10/20211150014,355.00 162757,933.75
05/10/20211128.80 1868519,733.50
06/10/202132005,740.00 13100028,880.00
07/10/2021215429.10 52005,760.00
08/10/202151584,541.90 92547,340.60
11/10/202128230.40 203008,692.50
12/10/20210-- 1670020,520.00
13/10/2021533810,163.80 22006,140.00
14/10/20211070021,180.00 1401,228.00
15/10/20212072921,920.80 -0-
18/10/2021102006,020.00 122999,074.55
19/10/20211638711,697.40 -0-
20/10/2021458617,558.00 213393.90
21/10/20210-- 840012,050.00
22/10/20212380024,070.00 1481,444.80
25/10/202141013,030.05 81163,485.80
26/10/202193008,980.00 82006,010.00
27/10/202153209,542.50 82306,872.00
28/10/202141905,624.00 203028,994.70
29/10/202121494,396.50 3797228,961.40
01/11/20210-- 2049714,805.15
02/11/2021740011,930.00 42006,000.00
03/11/2021740011,950.00 10100030,235.00
04/11/202152006,097.65 51504,590.00
05/11/20211264719,668.80 52006,140.00
08/11/20212180024,100.00 -0-
09/11/202163189,499.80 3451,350.00
10/11/2021860117,819.35 72557,624.50
11/11/202141985,811.30 1346913,823.90
12/11/202163018,804.45 92808,298.90
15/11/202171002,940.00 112738,068.15
16/11/202132126,254.00 162878,518.25
17/11/20210-- 34100030,050.00
18/11/2021540012,060.00 2581,760.30
19/11/20211280824,106.40 340012,110.00
22/11/2021872921,383.90 92005,920.00
23/11/202152015,869.40 960017,710.00
24/11/2021860017,630.00 1843312,791.75
25/11/202121323,913.80 132236,645.40
26/11/20211669420,209.40 -0-
29/11/20211565018,525.00 -0-
30/11/2021740011,270.00 641111,654.05
01/12/202122005,600.00 142125,952.80
02/12/202122015,597.90 1650114,028.00
03/12/2021680022,035.00 3782,184.05
06/12/20211560016,155.00 -0-
07/12/202152005,300.00 22887,761.60
08/12/20210-- 1670018,630.00
09/12/2021127715.50 61042,781.80
10/12/202131012,686.70 2169718,649.90
13/12/202143008,075.00 1457215,644.20
14/12/202152717,178.35 950013,405.00
15/12/202163007,867.50 152536,679.35
16/12/202161503,960.00 92586,845.70
17/12/202123007,912.50 6932,469.15
20/12/2021231 00025,872.50 -0-
21/12/202142005,112.80 1975019,232.60
22/12/202131012,555.30 72245,768.00
23/12/20211125.75 52055,278.75
24/12/20211125.60 1941710,724.50
27/12/20210-- 2095024,835.00
28/12/2021640010,586.00 1760015,990.00
29/12/202173037,998.90 1772119,287.00
30/12/20211885022,665.00 71764,725.60
31/12/202183007,935.00 -0-
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x2ttY5tvZ2bJnW6dlZeYZpdkbZiTlpLJmpXHyWeeaMvHZ21nxZtla5bHZnBjm2xm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-72670-hdf_20220107_half-year-liquidity-contract-statement-_dec-2021_eng.pdf

