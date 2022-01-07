Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2021:

53,000 shares

€ 1,676,520.36

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,041

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,001

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 471,000 shares for 13,760,199.91

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 455,000 shares for 13,398,255.71

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2021 on the liquidity account:

37,000 shares

€ 2,029,424.40

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 791

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,464

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 531,832 shares for 12,317,605.85

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 894,832 shares for 20,689,850.46

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 share

€ 4,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N° 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

