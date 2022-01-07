BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Quarterly Interim Dividend - Currency Election Form



A copy of the currency election form for the quarterly interim dividend will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639

7 January 2022

