BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR Newswire
London, January 7
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Quarterly Interim Dividend - Currency Election Form
A copy of the currency election form for the quarterly interim dividend will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639
7 January 2022
END
