

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday, retreating after climbing higher earlier in the day, but still finished the week with a strong gain on supply concerns amid escalating unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya.



Investors also continued to bet on hopes the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will not significantly impact global oil demand.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down by $0.56 or about 0.7% at $78.90 a barrel, coming off a high of $80.47 a barrel touched earlier in the day. WTI Crude futures gained about 4.9% in the week.



Brent crude futures were down $0.24 or 0.29% at $81.75 a barrel a little while ago.



Kazakhstan produces about 1.6 million barrels of oil per day. Russia has reportedly sent its paratroopers into Kazakhstan to help control a countrywide uprising that erupted after widespread violence.



Elsewhere, the political situation in Libya continues to deteriorate and sideline oil output. Production in Libya has dropped to 729,000 barrels per day from a high of 1.3 million bpd last year, partly due to pipeline maintenance work.



The Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading at a fast speed but there is increasing evidence that it is less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated.







