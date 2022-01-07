Dignity Gold, LLC: Dignity Corporation Adds $20 Billion In Precious Metals, Platinates and Rare Earth Elements In Secure Mining Claim Reserves

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignity Corp . ("Dignity Corp"), an established US-based digital security that is crafting a revolutionary approach by backing a security token with gold reserves, announces that it has secured$20 billion in additional gold, silver, platinum and rare earth elements mining reserves along with mill processing operations.

Here's the breakdown:

Senior security interest in the Patented Pinkham Lode Mine and 6,000+ sq. ft. Mill Processing facility on the 20+ acre premises, located in Mohave County, AZ. According to the current NI 43-101 evaluation the agreement will secure measured & proven mineral estimates of above ground tailings and below ground minable resource of gold, silver, platinum & rare earth elements reserves. The combined valuation is calculated to be $19.3B. Mill facilities have been restored and refurbished with new investment of $2.0MM, and a planned upgrade adding state-of-the-art metals seperation centrifuges, and techniques that are 100% eco-friendly, are programmed after the first 90-days of initial production, commencing January 2022.

In April 2021, Dignity Gold announced the secured pledge of$6.0B gold reserves on the Panquitich Claims 1-4, 80 acres located in Lincoln, NV. To date, Dignity Gold has identified and secured $300B+ of gold, silver, platinum and rare earths reserves, above ground tailings and below ground mining resource claims in the USA. Working closely with the owner / operator(s) of the secured reserves, qualified independent miner operations, geologists, and geo-mineral extraction experts with cutting edge laboratory testing.

Dignity Gold is a blockchain development company that relies on a regulation-forward approach and security tokens to unlock new ways of investing in the United States precious metals, mining, and minerals sector. Letters of Intent are in review for the acquisition of additional precious metals mining operations, historically productive, in the United States that will be completed in the near future and add significant resource & mining claims, billions of dollars in precious metals reserves, large mill operations, to further secure the DIGau token and its investors.

"We are dedicated to a full science-based exploration and production process that is both eco-friendly as well as unlocking many proven and once productive resource recovery and above ground tailings, along with fully NI 43-101 engineered underground reserves that have qualified feasibility," said Kent M. Swig, Chairman of Dignity Corp. "The USA mining industry holds many valuable assets that due to economic timing have been sidelined, and in the rising current and future commodity environment provide excellent metals and minerals use and upside in the many industries that Dignity Gold's investments will support."

About Dignity Gold, LLC

Founded in 2019 by Stephen Braverman and Kent M. Swig, Dignity Gold is the parent company of Dignity Corp. which is engaged in issuing the Dignity token using the ticker DIGau backed by gold deposits located in the United States.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1722235/Dignity_Gold_LLC_Token.jpg