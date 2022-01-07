- (PLX AI) - Millicom CFO change as Tim Pennington will retire.
Luxembourg, January 7, 2022
- Millicom announced today that Tim Pennington will retire from the role of Chief Financial Officer on April 1. He will be replaced...
|Millicom International Cellular S.A.: IDB Invest supports the expansion of infrastructure to close the digital divide in Colombia
|IDB Invest supports the expansion of infrastructure to close the digital divide in Colombia
IDB Invest, a member of the IDB Group, participated in a guarantee line of up to COP625,000 million for...
|Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) to host investor day on February 14
|Millicom (Tigo) to host investor day on February 14
Luxembourg,
December
17, 2021 - Millicomannounces that it will host an investor day on Monday, February 14th. In light of COVID restrictions...
