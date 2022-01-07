eLstar Dynamics announces groundbreaking of ink production facility in Eindhoven to facilitate the production of the most versatile dynamic glass

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During a very successful CES 2022 eLstar Dynamics, the developer of the most versatile dynamic glass technology, today announced it is building its own ink manufacturing facility to facilitate the scaling up of the technology towards mass production.

Anthony Slack, eLstar Dynamics CEO, describes that being able to manufacture eLstars proprietary ink is another significant commitment in the development and industrialization of the patented electrophoretic technology for switchable glass.

"Bringing attainable dynamic glass solutions to the mass markets is an essential step towards battling climate change and limiting energy consumption - whilst increasing the comfort level in buildings and vehicles alike.", says CEO Anthony Slack.

eLstar has dubbed its technology "ELM", or Electrophoretic Light Modulator, which is able to dim the visible light from 0.2% light transmission to well over 70% light transmission. Furthermore, whilst operating, the glass is equally effective at modulating infrared radiation as well. It is both the most effective solution yet in the smart glass sector, whilst at the same time being the most cost effective technology in this sector.

eLstar Dynamics dynamic glass solution offers:

- Unprecedented range of light modulation

- High & low temperature resistance

- Profound energy savings by modulating IR & visible light

- True color neutrality

- Color customizable

- Accessible cost point

eLstar showcases its products in Eureka Park, Hall G booth 63341

