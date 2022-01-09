AT&S: The Upper Austrian start-up SevenBel has developed a method to make noise sources visible, enabling engineers to prevent undesirable noise in buildings or devices. AT&S high-tech printed circuit boards are part of the sensor units making this possible. To measure a sound field, SevenBel uses a sensor equipped with highly sensitive microphones, which is set into a rotating motion. This way, acoustic information can be captured very accurately. The data is then sent to a data processing centre via the SevenBel app, where the signals are combined with a photo of the measured environment. At the end, the user receives a high-resolution image showing the sound sources colour-coded by intensity. The individual frequency ranges can then be thoroughly analysed through the ...

