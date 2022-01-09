Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received another order from Toyo Engineering Corporation in Japan to supply a 50-MWe PowerFluid circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boiler on EPS basis. The boiler will be part of the biomass power plant in Tahara-shi, Aichi Prefecture, in Japan. Start-up is planned for 2025.Andritz: weekly performance: 1.19% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (05/01/2022)

