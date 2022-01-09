Valneva: Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, today confirms the previously communicated timelines of its clinical trials and regulatory submissions for its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. As announced in December 2021, the Company commenced rolling submissions for initial approval of VLA2001 with the European Medicines Agency, the UK MHRA and the Bahraini NHRA, and is continuing to work closely with those authorities to complete their review process following its positive Phase 3 trial results[. Valneva continues to expect potential regulatory approvals in the first quarter of 2022. The Company also announced positive homologous booster results at the end of December 2021. The data showed an excellent immune response after a third dose of VLA2001 ...

