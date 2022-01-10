- (PLX AI) - CGG Q4 segment revenue USD 301 million, up 12% year on year.
- • Geoscience segment revenue is expected to be around $93 million, up 37% sequentially proforma (excluding GeoSoftware) and up 50% year-on-year proforma (excluding GeoSoftware)
- • Multi-Client segment sales are expected to be around $114 million, up 24% sequentially and up 12% year-on-year. After-sales are expected to be around $55 million
- • Equipment segment sales are expected to be around $94 million, down (7)% sequentially and down (11)% year-on-year
