

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production increased at a faster pace in November after easing in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



Industrial production grew 10.6 percent year-on-year in November, after a 9.9 percent rise in October. In September, output grew 11.6 percent.



Nearly three quarter of all industrial business classes produced more in November, the agency said.



Production in the machine industry grew the most, by 59.0 percent.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.6 percent in November.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de