

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork plc (ROR.L) announced the appointment of Kiet Huynh as Chief Executive Officer. He is currently Managing Director of the Group's Water & Power and Chemical, Process & Industrial divisions. He also joins the Rotork Board. Kevin Hostetler stepped down from the Board and as CEO but will remain available to support a smooth transition.



Martin Lamb, Chairman of Rotork, said: 'Kiet has excelled in the leadership of both the CPI division and, more recently, the Water & Power division, with a clear focus on driving profitable growth through close attention to customer needs and a strong commitment to product and service innovation.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROTORK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de