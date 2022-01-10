DJ Samarkand Group plc: Exclusive Distribution Agreement

Samarkand Group plc (SMK) Samarkand Group plc: Exclusive Distribution Agreement 10-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

10th January 2022

Samarkand Group plc

("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Exclusive Distribution Agreement

New 5 year Distribution Agreement with Dentyl Dual Action and Ultradex oral care

Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology, services and consumer brand group, is pleased to announce a new agreement with Venture Life plc (AIM: VLG) for the exclusive distribution of their oral care brands Dentyl Dual Action and Ultradex in China. Subject to minimum performance conditions, the new agreement will be for an initial term of 5 years.

Venture Life plc is a leader in developing, manufacturing and commercialising products for the self-care market. Dentyl Dual Action is the fastest growing mouthwash brand in the UK and Ultradex is the leader for UK halitosis mouthwash market[1]. Both brands have previously generated sales in the Chinese market. Samarkand Group plc will immediately become the brands' exclusive distributor in both the cross-border ecommerce market and the general trade market in China. Using its Nomad technology and service capabilities, Samarkand will create multiple ecommerce and retail sales channels for the brands.

Jerry Randall, CEO of Venture Life plc commented: "Samarkand Group's commitment to transparency, experience, technology and their ability to collaborate with us in both China and the UK were important factors in our decision to appoint them. We are looking forward to working with them on the growth of our brands in China."

David Hampstead, CEO of Samarkand Group plc commented: "We are delighted that Venture Life Group Plc has chosen Samarkand as their new go to market partner for China. Dentyl and UltraDEX are market leading brands with established recognition and sales in the Chinese market. Samarkand's on the ground capability in China, combined with our transparent and collaborative approach to working with our brand partners, has once again made us the winning choice for global brands.

We have significant experience in the personal care market in China with our work on both client brands and our own brands, Probio7 & Zita West. The oral care market is an exciting growth space in China and working with an established group of brands that can access both the cross-border ecommerce market and the general retail market in China is a significant milestone for our group. "

For more information, please contact:

Samarkand Group plc Via Alma PR David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer http://samarkand.global/ Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44(0)20 3005 5000 Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance) IPO@vsacapital.com Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) Alma PR +44(0)20 3405 0213 Josh Royston Robyn Fisher samarkand@almapr.co.uk Joe Pederzolli

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting international Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. By connecting international brands Samarkand is creating more choice for Chinese consumers and making it possible for Chinese consumers to shop with brands cross border. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce and Nomad Distribution.

The Company's current customer and own brand base comprises leading European personal care, health and beauty brands such as Probio7, Philip Kingsley, Zita West, Temple Spa, Baba West and Napiers the Herbalists.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo employing over 160 staff.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/

[1] Source: Venture Life Group PLC interim results 23rd September 2021

