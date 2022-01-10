Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
FinTech-Firma liefert ab und sorgt für satte Januar-Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
10.01.2022 | 08:31
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement 10-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
 
SuperSeed Capital Limited (the "Company") 
 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
 
First Floor, St Peter's House, Le Bordage, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 1BR, Channel Islands 
 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 
 
Joseph Michael Truelove 
Joseph is a Chartered Accountant and Trust Estate Practitioner with 25 years' experience of corporate governance and 
strategy derived from roles in audit, financial control, operations, client management and fund administration 
leadership. Joseph is an experienced Director of multiple public and private investment funds in various roles 
including Director, Chairman and Chair of the audit committee. Joseph has wide experience of asset classes including 
venture capital, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, debt and listed securities. 
 
Andrew Philip Hatton 
Andrew has more than 20 years' financial services experience and was Head of the Guernsey Funds Team for a major fund 
administration company prior to his current role at Imperium Fund Services, where he is a client service director. He 
has gained further experience of third-party fund administration through various positions at Gentoo Fund Services 
Limited, Ipes and Northern Trust. Andrew holds the Certificate in Company Direction (MIoD), a Diploma in International 
Finance and Administration and is a Fellow of the Institute of Administrative Management. 
 
Mads Jensen 
Mads is a successful entrepreneur and passionate technologist (having authored multiple US patents) who has worked for 
2 decades building and growing tech businesses. At SuperSeed he helps ambitious technical founders build companies from 
the early stages. Prior to SuperSeed, Mads was an entrepreneur, taking Sefaira (a SaaS company) from inception in 2009 
to exit in 2016. Before that he was a business executive at IBM. Mads Jensen holds an MBA from INSEAD and a BSc in 
International Business from Copenhagen Business School. 
 
APPLICANT SECTOR: 
 
Equity Investment Instruments 
 
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 
SuperSeed Capital Limited was incorporated on 6 October 2021 in Guernsey, as non-cellular company limited by shares, 
with 1 ordinary share of no par value issued for GBP1. 
The Company is registered with the GFSC as a registered closed-ended collective investment scheme pursuant to the POI 
Law and the RCIS Rules. 
 
The Company will invest in technology-led innovation primarily through unquoted funds managed by SuperSeed Ventures, 
the Company's Investment Manager, with the objective of maximising the investors' long term total returns - principally 
through capital appreciation. 
 
An investment in SuperSeed Capital provides to the Company's shareholders a unique opportunity to invest in an asset 
class usually only accessible to private market investors. With SuperSeed Capital being a limited partner on SuperSeed 
Ventures' Fund II, shareholders will get exposure to rapidly growing tech companies and Venture Capital. 
At the same time, shareholders will be able to trade the shares of SuperSeed Capital on the Aquis Growth Market to 
provide more ready access to liquidity than what is ordinarily possible for unlisted technology companies. 
 
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: 
 
VSA Capital Limited 
 
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 
 
TBC Ordinary Shares of no par value 
 
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
 
TBC 
 
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 
 
Pre-Admission                          Immediately following Admission 
Shareholder      No. Ordinary Shares % Issued Share     Shareholder No. Ordinary Shares % Issued Share 
                     Capital                        Capital 
SuperSeed Ventures  1          100          tbc     tbc         tbc 
LLP 
-           -          -           tbc     tbc         tbc

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

10 January 2022 to 19 January 2022

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

TBC

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.superseed.com/investors/superseed-capital

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

CREST

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

None expected

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

Company is subject to the UK Takeover Code

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1266225 10-Jan-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1266225&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.