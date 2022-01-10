Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement - SuperSeed Capital Limited

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement 10-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: SuperSeed Capital Limited (the "Company") APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: First Floor, St Peter's House, Le Bordage, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 1BR, Channel Islands DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Joseph Michael Truelove Joseph is a Chartered Accountant and Trust Estate Practitioner with 25 years' experience of corporate governance and strategy derived from roles in audit, financial control, operations, client management and fund administration leadership. Joseph is an experienced Director of multiple public and private investment funds in various roles including Director, Chairman and Chair of the audit committee. Joseph has wide experience of asset classes including venture capital, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, debt and listed securities. Andrew Philip Hatton Andrew has more than 20 years' financial services experience and was Head of the Guernsey Funds Team for a major fund administration company prior to his current role at Imperium Fund Services, where he is a client service director. He has gained further experience of third-party fund administration through various positions at Gentoo Fund Services Limited, Ipes and Northern Trust. Andrew holds the Certificate in Company Direction (MIoD), a Diploma in International Finance and Administration and is a Fellow of the Institute of Administrative Management. Mads Jensen Mads is a successful entrepreneur and passionate technologist (having authored multiple US patents) who has worked for 2 decades building and growing tech businesses. At SuperSeed he helps ambitious technical founders build companies from the early stages. Prior to SuperSeed, Mads was an entrepreneur, taking Sefaira (a SaaS company) from inception in 2009 to exit in 2016. Before that he was a business executive at IBM. Mads Jensen holds an MBA from INSEAD and a BSc in International Business from Copenhagen Business School. APPLICANT SECTOR: Equity Investment Instruments DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: SuperSeed Capital Limited was incorporated on 6 October 2021 in Guernsey, as non-cellular company limited by shares, with 1 ordinary share of no par value issued for GBP1. The Company is registered with the GFSC as a registered closed-ended collective investment scheme pursuant to the POI Law and the RCIS Rules. The Company will invest in technology-led innovation primarily through unquoted funds managed by SuperSeed Ventures, the Company's Investment Manager, with the objective of maximising the investors' long term total returns - principally through capital appreciation. An investment in SuperSeed Capital provides to the Company's shareholders a unique opportunity to invest in an asset class usually only accessible to private market investors. With SuperSeed Capital being a limited partner on SuperSeed Ventures' Fund II, shareholders will get exposure to rapidly growing tech companies and Venture Capital. At the same time, shareholders will be able to trade the shares of SuperSeed Capital on the Aquis Growth Market to provide more ready access to liquidity than what is ordinarily possible for unlisted technology companies. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: VSA Capital Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: TBC Ordinary Shares of no par value SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): TBC SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Pre-Admission Immediately following Admission Shareholder No. Ordinary Shares % Issued Share Shareholder No. Ordinary Shares % Issued Share Capital Capital SuperSeed Ventures 1 100 tbc tbc tbc LLP - - - tbc tbc tbc

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

10 January 2022 to 19 January 2022

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

TBC

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.superseed.com/investors/superseed-capital

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

CREST

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

None expected

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

Company is subject to the UK Takeover Code

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1266225 10-Jan-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1266225&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)