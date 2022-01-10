Anzeige
Montag, 10.01.2022
Unglaublich, aber wahr!? Der ganz große Durchbruch wird wohl kommen…
WKN: 885227 ISIN: SE0000188518 
Frankfurt
10.01.22
08:09 Uhr
4,350 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
10.01.2022 | 08:34
55 Leser
Catella takes further steps towards a simplified structure through the return of the banking license and sale of remaining shares in Catella Fondförvaltning AB

SOLNA, Sweden, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously communicated, a decision on the withdrawal of authorization as a credit institution from the ECB was expected at the end of 2021. This decision was received during the fourth quarter of 2021 and means that Catella is no longer under supervision as a credit institution.

Furthermore, in reference to the press release distributed on 2020-06-10, Catella has used the right to sell the remaining 30 percent of the shares in Catella Fondförvaltning AB for SEK 60 million to Athanase.

"I am pleased that we have taken additional steps on our journey towards a real estate focused company. Looking ahead we can fully allocate our resources to developing and growing our three business areas: Catella's market leading Corporate Finance advisory services, Property Investment Management with assets under management of SEK 112 billion, and our own Principal Investments of SEK 800 million in development projects across Europe" says Christoffer Abramson, CEO at Catella.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Fischier, Head of Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +46 (0)8 463 33 86

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/catella/r/catella-takes-further-steps-towards-a-simplified-structure-through-the-return-of-the-banking-license,c3482946

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1744/3482946/1518256.pdf

Release

© 2022 PR Newswire
