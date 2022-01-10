- (PLX AI) - Bayer and Mammoth Biosciences to collaborate on novel gene editing technology.
- • Mammoth to receive upfront payment of USD 40 million, and potential future milestone payments of more than one billion USD upon successful achievement
- • Option agreement for the use of Mammoth's CRISPR systems to develop in vivo gene-editing therapies
- • Bayer will pay research funding and tiered royalties up to low double-digit percentage of net sales
- • The companies are also exploring work on ex vivo projects on a nonexclusive basis
