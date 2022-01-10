Anzeige
Montag, 10.01.2022
WKN: VTSC01 ISIN: DE000VTSC017 Ticker-Symbol: VTSC 
Xetra
07.01.22
17:44 Uhr
48,000 Euro
-1,650
-3,32 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,80050,2009:09
49,85050,2009:09
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG48,000-3,32 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.