- (PLX AI) - Vitesco has won an order worth more than 1 billion euros from a major North American car manufacturer.
- • The company will supply millions of 800-volt inverters with silicon carbide technology - a key enabler for fast charging and improving EV efficiency and range
- • At the same time, Vitesco Technologies is to expand its global presence and production facilities: The plan is for this high-voltage inverter complete with power module to be generated in North America beginning in early 2025
- • Company reports new orders worth more than 2 billion euros in electrification segment alone in the 4th quarter 2021
- • Along with the major order from North America, Vitesco Technologies also received orders from one Chinese and one Japanese automaker - each valued at several hundred million euros
