- (PLX AI) - Adidas starts its multi-year share buyback program and plans to repurchase shares for up to € 1 billion in Q1 2022.
- • Adidas plans to buy back own shares for up to € 4 billion until 2025
- • Taking into consideration the € 1 billion share buyback completed in 2021 already, the company intends to return up to € 5 billion to its shareholders through regular share buybacks alone during the five-year strategic cycle
- • As with previous share buybacks, adidas intends to cancel most of the shares repurchased during the program
