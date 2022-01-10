Polygon acquires SAT in France and Luxembourg

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon has signed an agreement to acquire SAT France and SAT Luxembourg specialized in asbestos removal and decontamination. The two companies have approximately 110 employees and annual sales of 10 MEUR.

SAT France was founded in 2003 by Patrick Glangé and Stephan Huber and in 2012 they started SAT Luxembourg. SAT operates in various sectors, with focus on the energy sector and offers a large range of services such as asbestos and toxic substances removal and decontamination.

"This is a great opportunity for us to expand our service offering in France, while at the same time we see opportunities to collaborate with Polygon Germany on major and complex claims", says Damien Comandon Country President of Polygon France.

"Working cross borders is something we have done in Germany for a long time. I am really looking forward to the collaboration with Polygon France", says Andreas Weber Country President of Polygon Germany.

"We are looking forward to this merger and the benefit of being part of a large international company as Polygon. We will benefit from the complete service range offered in France and Germany and be able to offer our customers an even wider range of services", says Patrick Glangé and Stephan Huber.

"I am happy to announce that we are acquiring a company in two countries at the same time, with such an attractive service portfolio. I would like to welcome our new skilled colleagues in France and Luxembourg", says Axel Gränitz CEO and President of Polygon Group.

