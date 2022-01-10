Great service never ignores any small details

FairyMo Retail Tech a cloud-native, modern Point of Sales Application provider, works with BREITLING (Swiss luxury watchmaker) implementing the iPad POS system for its boutiques across Greater China and SEA. The all-in-one, powerful yet simple sales tool optimizes the operation process and enables the store employees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220109005001/en/

BREITLING Redefines the Luxury Boutiques Sales Service with FairyMo Mobile POS App (Graphic: Business Wire)

BREITLING adopted FairyMo POS to redefine the luxury boutiques sales service by using FairyMo iPad POS App. Boutique staff can access real-time, automatic, accurate inventory, and manage the product replenishment, transfer, fulfillment right from the iPad Sales App. With an intuitive checkout process, integrated payment solution, Boutique staff can deliver a smooth and seamless shopping experience for all customers.

"The true value of Digital Technology is about Customer and User Empowerment. FairyMo mobile POS, integrated within our Sales App, is the easiest tool empowering our Boutiques Sales staff when engaging with customer but also when running Boutique task, improving engagement and efficiency," Antonio Carriero, Chief Digital Technology Officer of BREITLING mentioned.

"With microservices architecture and API-first approach, our system can easily layer onto our clients' existing technology infrastructure, ensuring a fast, secure and flexible implementation," said Nora Fang, founder of FairyMo. "We managed to deliver the whole integrated solutions for BREITLING successfully within a quarterly-time gathering for several regions."

About BREITLING:

BREITLING SA is a Swiss luxury watchmaker based in Grenchen, Switzerland. BREITLING watches are designed with style and precision in mind. Since 1884, BREITLING created innovative chronometers that are world-renowned for their quality, precision, and performance.

About FairyMo:

FairyMo is a Retail Technologies company, headquartered in Shanghai. FairyMo retail sales App connects in-store, online, offline, and B&C (brick and click) worlds, enabling brand owners and retailers to sell anywhere, anytime.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220109005001/en/

Contacts:

Contact name: Nora Fang

Mobile: +8618521737710

norafang@fairymo.com

https://www.fairymo.com/