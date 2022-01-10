HAI ROBOTICS, a global leader in Autonomous Case-handling Robotic (ACR) system for warehouse logistics, announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Greece's market leader in intralogistics, Voyatzoglou Systems, in a joint effort to offer more smart warehousing solutions to the supply chain in Greece and the Balkan area. The alliance marked the third the company has ever concluded in Europe as it keeps securing more footholds in the global intralogistics market.

HAI ROBOTICS has gained extensive customer recognition with its warehousing automation solution HAIPICK ACR system running on more than 300 projects both in China and abroad. The system, independently developed as early as 2015, features flexible deployment and improved efficiency for warehouses that seek to maximize their storage spaces.

The HAIPICK robots, built with multiple sensors capable of integrated positioning, boasts a good control precision of ±3mm to allow intelligent picking, transport, auto-navigation, obstacle avoidance and auto-charging with high stability and high-accuracy. The HAIPICK robots can pick and place totes or cartons on storage shelves up to 10 meters high and are able to carry up to 8 loads to continuously feed goods-to-person picking stations. The newest invention of a fork-lifting robot is compatible with wider storage scenarios in which goods are not necessarily placed inside a box, such as tires and trays.

Kane Luo, Vice President of Sales from HAI ROBOTICS, said that the two parties are expected to complement each other by combining one side's project operation experience with localized service network of another. "We're impressed by the Voyatzoglou Systems' local service ability in the Balkan region. Our rich experience in automation solutions for a wide variety of sectors, from retail to 3PL and manufacturing plants, will be grafted onto local supply chain to improve efficiency and investment returns," he said, and added that all the HAIPICK ACR series have obtained the CE Mark, meeting European quality and safety standards.

"The partnership with HAI ROBOTICS allows us to extend our product portfolio by offering technologically state of the art and innovative solutions for material handling and goods to person. We believe that this collaboration will generate projects in automated warehouses, provide solid solutions to many of our customers seeking Autonomous Case-handling Robotic (ACR) systems and advance the market further," said Mrs. Annie Voyatzoglou, deputy CEO of Voyatzoglou Systems.

About Voyatzoglou

Voyatzoglou Systems is among the leading organizations in the Intralogistics and Shop Fitting sector in Greece, with a history of over 30 years. Cornerstone of their success are their strong operations, wide product portfolio with leading manufacturing companies and solid customer relationships. Voyatzoglou company caters to a wide range clientele, from large retail chains to 3PL companies and manufacturing plants. The last years Voyatzoglou Systems group of companies (both in Greece and Romania) have extended their activities from simple traditional warehouse shelving to automated and generally smart Logistics solutions. They have successfully delivered automated projects of high value to customers in Greece and the wide Balkan area.

Voyatzoglou Systems is a publicly traded company in the Greek Stock exchange, with a turnover of about 30 million euros, it employees more than 180 people and has its main premises in Athens Greece with branch offices in Northern Greece and in Bucharest Romania through its subsidiary company Voyatzoglou Systems Romania SRL.

About HAI ROBOTICS

HAI ROBOTICS, a trailblazer of Autonomous Case-handling Robotic (ACR) system, is committed to providing efficient, intelligent, flexible, and customized warehouse automation solutions through robotics technology and AI algorithms. It aims to create value for each factory and logistics warehouse.

The HAIPICK ACR system, independently developed in 2015, is the world's first of its kind.

Founded in 2016 with headquarters in Shenzhen, China, HAI ROBOTICS has set up five subsidiaries in Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Singapore, the U.S. and the Netherlands, serving customers from more than 30 countries and regions. It now has over 1,300 staff, more than 50% of whom are engineers. The company has acquired more than 600 global patents for core intellectual properties involving positioning, robot control and warehouse management. In the latest C and D rounds of funding in 2021, the company raised over US$200 million in total.

