South Korea's cumulative installed PV capacity hit 22 GW at the end of 2021, according to provisional figures from the Korea Energy Agency.South Korea deployed around 4.4 GW of new PV systems in 2021, according to new statistics from the Korea Energy Agency (KEA). The annual additions for 2021 are slightly higher than the 4.1 GW deployed a year earlier. In 2019 and 2018, new additions reached 3.8 GW and 2.4 GW, respectively. "Despite the upward trend in South Korea's solar capacity, the country's clean energy transition is still hampered by land and maritime policies, which overregulate where ...

