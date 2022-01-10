Breastfeeding Accessories Market revenue to cross USD 2 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Major breastfeeding accessories market players include Acute Ideas Co. Ltd., Ameda AG, Ardo Medical, Bailey Medical and Büttner-Frank GmbH.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The breastfeeding accessories market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 2 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing demand for breastfeeding accessories with increasing awareness regarding available products will stimulate the market growth.

Growing favorable policies promoting breastfeeding in developing countries along with supportive initiatives in order to increase awareness among population will surge the demand for breastfeeding accessories. For instance, The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is intended to promote breastfeeding and support related educational and counseling programs. Further, the WHO and UNICEF collaboratively spearheaded a complex hospital-based promotion program named the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) to encourage breastfeeding throughout the maternity and birth delivery care in hospital settings.

Need to increase breastfeeding rate with rising women population facing breastfeeding difficulties will spur the demand for accessories during the forecast period. Several conditions such as poor attachment, breast engorgement, breast refusal, and nipple soreness cause issue in breastfeeding among women. Insufficient breastfeeding lead to poor health and lack of nutrition in children. According to the World Health Organization, around 44% of newborns aged between 0-6 months are exclusively breastfed that helps to improve child survival and enables healthy development.

Nursing pads segment held more than 12% of the breastfeeding accessories market share in 2020. Nursing pads or breast pads offers convenient option to lactating mothers for breast milk leakage. Benefits associated with these pads offering high convenience, reliability and easy disposal will further boost the product adoption. Additionally, increasing demand of nursing pads among lactating mothers as it offers relief between feeding sessions will positively impact the industry growth.

Asia Pacific breastfeeding accessories market is anticipated to witness 10.8% growth rate through 2027 led by the progressive breastfeeding cultures in countries such as India and Japan along with rising awareness about breastfeeding in other Asian economies. Further, the growing number of specialized hospitals providing support services to lactating mothers, initiatives and programs sensitizing the population about the need and importance of breastfeeding are some of the factors that are predicted to foster the product demand. Moreover, the extension of breastfeeding support to rural areas through implementation of various programs will benefit the industry expansion.

Major players operating in the market include Acute Ideas Co. Ltd., Ameda AG, Ardo Medical, Bailey Medical and Büttner-Frank GmbH among others. Prominent market leaders are adopting numerous strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisitions to strengthen their industry presence.

