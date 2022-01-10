

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's exports and imports increased in November and current account surplus grew, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.



Exports of goods and services rose 3.7 percent year-on-year and imports grew 3.3 percent.



The current account surplus grew by DKK 0.6 billion in November to DKK 21.4 billion.



In the three months to November, exports grew 8.9 percent and imports rose 7.4 percent.



In the January to November period, the current account surplus rose to DKK 185.5 billion from DKK 183.6 billion in the same period last year. Significant contribution came from exports of maritime transport services.







