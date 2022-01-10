Anzeige
Montag, 10.01.2022
East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
10.01.2022 | 09:52
NSW Government; Destination NSW: ELEVATE SYDNEY TAKES 2022 TO NEW HEIGHTS

SYDNEY, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sydney's Cahill Expressway was transformed into a world-class stage for the free, outdoor five-day entertainment and cultural celebration ELEVATE Sydney. ELEVATE Sydney ran from 1-5 January 2022 and featured more than 180 acclaimed Australian artists from 8am in the morning through to 10pm at night.