- (PLX AI) - Royal Unibrew shares rose more than 4% after Danske analysts upgraded the company to buy from hold.
- • With the proposed acquisitions of Hansa Borg and Solera, Royal Unibrew is in a strong position to potentially become a real market challenger to Carlsberg, Danske said
- • Unibrew should be able to improve its performance and generate cost and commercial synergies at Hansa Borg and Solera if acquisitions are successful: Danske
- • Price target raised to DKK 900 from DKK 840
